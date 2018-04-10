Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Lost Movie Role Over Her Skin Color

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the dark side of Hollywood.

The 35-year-old Quantico star revealed in a recent interview with InStyle that she wasn’t offered a movie role because of her skin color.

“I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, ‘She’s the wrong — what word did they use? — ‘physicality,’” Priyanka shared.

“So in my defense as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean?” Priyanka continued. “And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.’ It affected me.”

Since that experience, Priyanka has been making it a priority of hers to make sure women of all colors are treated with the same amount of respect as any man in the business.

“No one will say that a woman is getting paid less because she’s a woman of color, but the numbers mostly end up reflecting that,” Priyanka shared.