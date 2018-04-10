Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 12:50 pm

Queen Elizabeth Cracks Joke Involving Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth Cracks Joke Involving Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth made a rare public joke and it involved Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

While filming a documentary with David Attenborough, the Queen was speaking when some helicopters above interrupted their discussion.

“Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?” the Queen said as the helicopters roared above. “It sounds like President Trump … or President Obama.”

You can watch the moment here.

The full documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet, will be airing on ITV in the U.K. on April 16. Be sure to check it out!
Photos: Getty
  • namers

    Love her.

  • Jason Bowen

    She had no reason to make fun of Obama but every reason to make fun of worst President ever Donald Trump.