Queen Elizabeth Cracks Joke Involving Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth made a rare public joke and it involved Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

While filming a documentary with David Attenborough, the Queen was speaking when some helicopters above interrupted their discussion.

“Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?” the Queen said as the helicopters roared above. “It sounds like President Trump … or President Obama.”

You can watch the moment here.

The full documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet, will be airing on ITV in the U.K. on April 16. Be sure to check it out!