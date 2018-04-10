Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 10:21 pm

Rita Ora Goes Bright & Bold While Out in NYC

Rita Ora makes her presence known as she makes her way into a meeting on Monday afternoon (April 9) in New York City.

The 27-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a neon yellow jacket and tiny sunglasses for her outing.

Later that night, Rita took to the stage to perform at the Dolce & Gabbana’s Finale Party held at the Boom Boom Room!

The following day, Rita looked business chic in a white turtleneck and black trenchcoat as she headed to the airport.

FYI: Rita is wearing Dolce & Gabbana during her performance.
