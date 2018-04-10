Rita Ora Goes Bright & Bold While Out in NYC
Rita Ora makes her presence known as she makes her way into a meeting on Monday afternoon (April 9) in New York City.
The 27-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a neon yellow jacket and tiny sunglasses for her outing.
Later that night, Rita took to the stage to perform at the Dolce & Gabbana’s Finale Party held at the Boom Boom Room!
The following day, Rita looked business chic in a white turtleneck and black trenchcoat as she headed to the airport.
FYI: Rita is wearing Dolce & Gabbana during her performance.