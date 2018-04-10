Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 5:18 pm

Samira Wiley Jokes She's a Housewife After Getting Married

Samira Wiley Jokes She's a Housewife After Getting Married

Samira Wiley models some cool fashion for a new feature on Bustle.com.

The 30-year-old actress opened up about married life after tying the knot with wife Lauren Morelli, one of the former writers on Orange Is the New Black.

“I am a full-on housewife. Straight up,” Samira joked, though she doesn’t do the cooking for her family. She added, “I live a very domestic life.”

Samira also talked about moving to Los Angeles, even though she spends a lot of time away from home while filming.

“I had a real community when I lived in New York, and a lot of them are starting to move here now to L.A., but it doesn’t feel the same yet,” she said. “It’s hard to make friends as an adult.”

samira wiley bustle 01
samira wiley bustle 02
samira wiley bustle 03
samira wiley bustle 04
samira wiley bustle 05
samira wiley bustle 06
samira wiley bustle 07
samira wiley bustle 08

Photos: Ramona Rosales, Bustle
Posted to: Magazine, Samira Wiley

