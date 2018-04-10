Samira Wiley Jokes She's a Housewife After Getting Married

Samira Wiley models some cool fashion for a new feature on Bustle.com.

The 30-year-old actress opened up about married life after tying the knot with wife Lauren Morelli, one of the former writers on Orange Is the New Black.

“I am a full-on housewife. Straight up,” Samira joked, though she doesn’t do the cooking for her family. She added, “I live a very domestic life.”

Samira also talked about moving to Los Angeles, even though she spends a lot of time away from home while filming.

“I had a real community when I lived in New York, and a lot of them are starting to move here now to L.A., but it doesn’t feel the same yet,” she said. “It’s hard to make friends as an adult.”