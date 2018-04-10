Tue, 10 April 2018 at 10:15 pm
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Go Low Key for Sushi Date
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie make their way out of Sugarfish after a sushi date night on Monday (April 9) in Calabasas, Calif.
The couple drove off in separate cars after grabbing a meal from their favorite sushi spot after three nights in a row.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick
Sofia has been pretty quiet on social media lately. She last posted to her Instagram on April 1, when she shared a photo of herself on the red carpet without any caption to accompany the pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: IXOLA; Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie
Sponsored Links by ZergNet