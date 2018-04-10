Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 10:15 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Go Low Key for Sushi Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie make their way out of Sugarfish after a sushi date night on Monday (April 9) in Calabasas, Calif.

The couple drove off in separate cars after grabbing a meal from their favorite sushi spot after three nights in a row.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Sofia has been pretty quiet on social media lately. She last posted to her Instagram on April 1, when she shared a photo of herself on the red carpet without any caption to accompany the pic.
Credit: IXOLA; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

