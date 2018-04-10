Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday (April 8) in the lobby of their New York City apartment building.

The 44-year-old late night host recalled the story on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Alexi and Seth were trying to get to the hospital, and she suddenly said she couldn’t get in the Uber because she was giving birth right then and there.

“I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby,” Seth said.

“I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was,” Seth joked.

Seth and Alexi also have a two-year-old son Ashe.