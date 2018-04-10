Taylor Swift Introduces Fans to 'reputation' Tour Dancers!

There is less than one month to go before Taylor Swift launches her reputation Stadium Tour and she just introduced her 16 dancers to her fans.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her and the dancers posing on a staircase in the rehearsal room. She also tagged all of the dancers so we know exactly who they all are.

“Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!! Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

