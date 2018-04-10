The Cast of 'Lost In Space' Hits the Red Carpet at LA Premiere!

The cast of Lost In Space is hitting the red carpet!

The actors were all in attendance at the premiere of Netflix’s Lost In Space at The Cinerama Dome on Monday (April 9) in Los Angeles.

Co-stars Mina Sundwall, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Toby Stephens, Kiki Sukezane, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins and Ignacio Serricchio all hit the red carpet at the event.

Selma Blair, Mark Hamill, Bill Mumy, Marta Kristen and Kendra Wilkinson were also in attendance at the premiere.

Here’s a plot summary of the upcoming series: after crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fight against all odds to survive and escape, but they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.

Lost In Space premieres on Friday (April 13).

FYI: Mina is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.