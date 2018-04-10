'The Voice' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed for Live Shows!

We’re one week away from the live shows on The Voice‘s 14th season and the Top 24 singers have been announced.

The Knockout Round was a little different this year as the new “save” button was introduced. Usually during the round, the coaches have to eliminate four of their eight artists. This time, they got the chance to save one of them. This also eliminated the wild card option that past seasons employed.

Going into the live shows, the four coaches – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson – all have six contestants on their teams.

