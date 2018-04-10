Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 8:12 pm

'The Voice' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed for Live Shows!

Next Slide »

'The Voice' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed for Live Shows!

We’re one week away from the live shows on The Voice‘s 14th season and the Top 24 singers have been announced.

The Knockout Round was a little different this year as the new “save” button was introduced. Usually during the round, the coaches have to eliminate four of their eight artists. This time, they got the chance to save one of them. This also eliminated the wild card option that past seasons employed.

Going into the live shows, the four coaches – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson – all have six contestants on their teams.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 24 on season 14…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr