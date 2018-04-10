Tiffany Haddish Tells the Joke Seth Meyers Can't Tell on 'Late Night' - Watch!

Tiffany Haddish is helping Seth Meyers out with a joke!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip actress made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night (April 9).

There are some jokes that just sound wrong coming from Seth, so Tiffany and two members of his writing team came by to help him out with the delivery.

Plus, Tiffany talked about Tracy Morgan and The Last O.G., explained why she turned down the chance to audition for Get Out, and hilariously revealed which celebrities she would claim to be related to in order to get into clubs.

She also opened up to Seth about thanking Lorne Michaels for not hiring her for SNL, the role she wants Meryl Streep to play in Girls Trip 2, and party-hopping at the Super Bowl.

