Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 11:26 am

Tiffany Haddish Tells the Joke Seth Meyers Can't Tell on 'Late Night' - Watch!

Tiffany Haddish Tells the Joke Seth Meyers Can't Tell on 'Late Night' - Watch!

Tiffany Haddish is helping Seth Meyers out with a joke!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip actress made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night (April 9).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

There are some jokes that just sound wrong coming from Seth, so Tiffany and two members of his writing team came by to help him out with the delivery.

Plus, Tiffany talked about Tracy Morgan and The Last O.G., explained why she turned down the chance to audition for Get Out, and hilariously revealed which celebrities she would claim to be related to in order to get into clubs.

She also opened up to Seth about thanking Lorne Michaels for not hiring her for SNL, the role she wants Meryl Streep to play in Girls Trip 2, and party-hopping at the Super Bowl.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany haddish seth meyers late night april 2018 01
tiffany haddish seth meyers late night april 2018 02
tiffany haddish seth meyers late night april 2018 03
tiffany haddish seth meyers late night april 2018 04

Photos: Late Night With Seth Meyers
Posted to: Seth Meyers, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr