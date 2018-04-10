TJ Miller Arrested for Calling In Fake Bomb Tip (Report)

TJ Miller was arrested on Monday (April 9) at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Apparently, the 36-year-old actor and comedian was booked for “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut,” THR reports.

TMZ had additional details which convey a story about when Miller was traveling on an Amtrak train when he allegedly reported a women who “has a bomb in her bag.” This happened on March 18, and at the time, he told police, “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

Miller ended up giving police the wrong train number which caused massive delays on a different train to Connecticut. He himself was removed from his own train for alleged intoxication.

More details emerged suggesting that he actually got in a fight with the woman he made the bomb claim against. Due to his grudge, he made the false report that there was a bomb on the train.