Tue, 10 April 2018 at 6:44 pm

Tracy Morgan Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Tracy Morgan Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Tracy Morgan is getting honored in a big way!

The 49-year-old The Last O.G. actor and comedian received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (April 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracy Morgan

Jordan Peele and Martin Lawrence joined Tracy in speaking at the ceremony, which took place next to the W Hollywood hotel on Hollywood Boulevard.

“When I as a poor kid growing up in the projects in Brooklyn I never dreamed of having a star on the Walk of Fame, but now I’m here, I have to tell you I feel pretty comfortable,” he joked to the crowd.

Tracy‘s wife, Megan Wollover, was also in attendance at the special event. Tracy‘s kids, Maven and Tracy Jr., also came to the unveiling.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Tracy Morgan

  • Angelette Holtrust

    They don’t ‘receive’ the star, they have to buy it!!! Losers

  • DPMP

    How much does it cost a loser like him to buy it?

