Tristan Thompson Accused of Kissing Another Woman Days Before Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson is under fire right now for allegedly kissing another woman in New York City while his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth to their child in Cleveland.

The 27-year-old basketball player was in the Big Apple this weekend with the Cavaliers for their game against the New York Knicks.

In a video captured by other club-goers, Tristan can be seen chatting with a mystery woman at the PH-D Lounge rooftop bar. He has a hood over his head so it’s hard to tell what is going on, but he has been accused of kissing the woman in the video.

Neither Tristan or Khloe have commented on the video as of the time of this posting.