Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 5:35 pm

Tristan Thompson Accused of Kissing Another Woman Days Before Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson Accused of Kissing Another Woman Days Before Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson is under fire right now for allegedly kissing another woman in New York City while his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth to their child in Cleveland.

The 27-year-old basketball player was in the Big Apple this weekend with the Cavaliers for their game against the New York Knicks.

In a video captured by other club-goers, Tristan can be seen chatting with a mystery woman at the PH-D Lounge rooftop bar. He has a hood over his head so it’s hard to tell what is going on, but he has been accused of kissing the woman in the video.

Neither Tristan or Khloe have commented on the video as of the time of this posting.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr