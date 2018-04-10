Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson is being accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian based on videos of him with several different women.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was spotted allegedly kissing a mystery woman at a nightclub in New York City just this past weekend. Hours later, he was spotted arriving with a woman at his hotel, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Back in October 2017, when Khloe was three months pregnant, Tristan was at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. and he was spotted getting close with two women sitting next to each other.

Tristan was seen on surveillance video kissing one of the women and then the other woman grabbed his head and placed it on her chest. The second woman also grabbed his crotch. You can watch that video below.