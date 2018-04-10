Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 7:31 pm

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson is being accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian based on videos of him with several different women.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was spotted allegedly kissing a mystery woman at a nightclub in New York City just this past weekend. Hours later, he was spotted arriving with a woman at his hotel, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Back in October 2017, when Khloe was three months pregnant, Tristan was at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. and he was spotted getting close with two women sitting next to each other.

Tristan was seen on surveillance video kissing one of the women and then the other woman grabbed his head and placed it on her chest. The second woman also grabbed his crotch. You can watch that video below.
Just Jared on Facebook
tristan thompson cheating allegations 04
tristan thompson cheating allegations 05
tristan thompson cheating allegations 06
tristan thompson cheating allegations 07
tristan thompson cheating allegations 08
tristan thompson cheating allegations 09
tristan thompson cheating allegations 10
tristan thompson cheating allegations 11
tristan thompson cheating allegations 12
tristan thompson cheating allegations 13
tristan thompson cheating allegations 14
tristan thompson cheating allegations 15
tristan thompson cheating allegations 16
tristan thompson cheating allegations 17
tristan thompson cheating allegations 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr