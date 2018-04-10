Tristan Thompson's Ex Girlfriend Jordan Craig Reacts to Allegations He Cheated on Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson‘s ex girlfriend has responded to the allegations that he seemingly cheated on Khloe Kardashian.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player’s ex girlfriend Jordan Craig took to her Instagram Story to react to him being spotted seemingly kissing a mystery woman in NYC while Khloe is in Cleveland getting ready to give birth to their child.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Jordan wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

Jordan and Tristan are parents to 16-month-old son Prince. Tristan and Khloe started dating back in September 2016 while Jordan was still pregnant.

