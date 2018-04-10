Tue, 10 April 2018 at 11:40 am
UFC's Paige VanZant Says She Was Gang Raped in High School
- Paige VanZant painfully revealed a story about being gang raped while a student in high school – TMZ
- New Ariana Grande music is coming! – Just Jared Jr
- See which celeb couple made a rare appearance out together – Lainey Gossip
- Ricky Martin has a regret – TooFab
- Kesha helped this couple get married – MTV
- Here’s how Grey’s Anatomy has been hinting at Arizona’s exit – Popsugar
