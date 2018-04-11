Abby Lee Miller Hospitalized for Thyroid Condition After Being Released From Jail

Abby Lee Miller was hospitalized, just two weeks after entering a halfway house following her release from prison.

The 51-year-old Dance Moms star was admitted to the hospital for a thyroid condition, according to People.

She was first taken to an emergency room in Los Angeles. She was spotted out again on Wednesday (April 11) in Los Angeles.

Abby was transferred from prison to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, Calif. at the end of March, and is due to be released on May 25.