Wed, 11 April 2018 at 10:15 am

Amanda Seyfried Gets Honored at Best Friends Animal Society NYC Gala!

Amanda Seyfried Gets Honored at Best Friends Animal Society NYC Gala!

Amanda Seyfried strikes a pose on the orange carpet while attending the 2018 Best Friends Animal Society New York City Gala held at Guastavino’s on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was honored with the Save Them All Spotlight Award – presented to her by Best Friends Animal Society CEO and co-founder Gregory Castle. The award is given to a public figure or platform who is using their position to raise awareness for animal welfare.

“It’s an honor to get to spend an evening with people who care as much as I do about advocating for the rights of animals,” Amanda said during her speech. “It’s a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside Best Friends to wave their flag and keep working toward a no kill country – 2025, it’s happening.”

“Here’s the thing… we have love and we have right on our side and both of those things are unstoppable and we are actually winning this,” Amanda continued. “We are going to keep winning this and our victory will be all the sweeter in having gotten there together so thank you to everybody at Best Friends for letting me be a part of your amazing team.”

Also in attendance at the gala was Elaine Hendrix, J.R. Ramirez and Joshua Leonard.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Christopher Kane dress.

Photos: Best Friends Animal Society, Startraksphoto.com
