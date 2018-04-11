Amber Rose Sends Love to Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Khloe Kardashian has found some support from an unlikely friend.

Amber Rose took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (April 10) to seemingly send her support to the 33-year-old pregnant reality star after video footage was released of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly kissing a mystery woman at a nightclub in New York City just this past weekend.

““I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby,” Amber wrote.

Amber and Khloe have not always been on the best terms.

Back in 2015, the two got into a heated Twitter exchange after Amber said that “baby” Kylie Jenner should “be in bed” instead of going out with then-boyfriend Tyga.

Khloe fired back by bringing up Amber‘s stripper past and telling her to not talk about her “sister who has a career.”