Amy Schumer Reveals She Was Almost Married By Adele - Watch!

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was Almost Married By Adele - Watch!

Adele almost did the honors of marrying Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer at their wedding!

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty comedian revealed the surprising story during an interview with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on the Jim and Sam Show published on Tuesday (April 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

“I was staying in LA at a house near Jennifer Lawrence, who lives right by Adele. They’re really good friends, and I’d never met her before. We hung out a little bit that week,” Amy explained.

“We were just real drunk one night. We were talking about how we wanted to get married. And Adele was like ‘Well, I can marry you!’”

“And then the next day, she’s like ‘hey, we’re not really, like, friends’…she got ordained to marry her good friends, so I think she was like ‘they’ll be kind of annoyed if I just start marrying random basic bitches,” Amy joked.

Watch her explain below!
