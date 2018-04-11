Amy Schumer Reveals She Was Almost Married By Adele - Watch!

Adele almost did the honors of marrying Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer at their wedding!

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty comedian revealed the surprising story during an interview with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on the Jim and Sam Show published on Tuesday (April 10).

“I was staying in LA at a house near Jennifer Lawrence, who lives right by Adele. They’re really good friends, and I’d never met her before. We hung out a little bit that week,” Amy explained.

“We were just real drunk one night. We were talking about how we wanted to get married. And Adele was like ‘Well, I can marry you!’”

“And then the next day, she’s like ‘hey, we’re not really, like, friends’…she got ordained to marry her good friends, so I think she was like ‘they’ll be kind of annoyed if I just start marrying random basic bitches,” Amy joked.

Watch her explain below!