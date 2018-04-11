Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 10:50 am

Anna Faris Reveals the Reason Why Son Jack Was Rejected From a Potential School

Anna Faris makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The Overboard star chatted about finding a school in Los Angeles for her son Jack, 5.

“The whole L.A. school process has been terrifying,” Anna said. She explained that one school she visited had the parents sit in a circle with a pile of toys in the middle. The parents then needed to pick a toy and speak about the weather.

“I thought, ‘Well, this is like a group therapy session,’” she continued. Anna then spoke about her anxiety over the school process.

“I’m realizing as I am saying this like I am putting my foot in my mouth,” she continued. “In general, I have no idea what I’m doing, but it has been confirmed in this moment right now. Anyway, we got rejected.”
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
