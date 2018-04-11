Anne Hathaway Jokes That She Only Married Adam Shulman Because Emily Blunt Was Taken!

Anne Hathaway is riffing off of John Krasinski‘s joke!

A few days after John jokingly said he only married Emily Blunt because Anne was taken, Anne turned it around with a funny response on Wednesday (April 11) involving her own husband, Adam Shulman.

“John, I’m only with Adam because I couldn’t get Emily,” she wrote on her Instagram.

It all started when John detailed his The Devil Wears Prada obsession during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month alongside Emily.

“There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit,’” Emily explained.

“I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Oh…,’” John then joked.