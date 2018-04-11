Bella Hadid Can't Stop Raving About Gigi Hadid's 'Harper's Bazaar' Magazine Cover
Bella Hadid can’t stop gushing about her sister Gigi Hadid‘s new Harper’s Bazaar cover!
The 21-year-old model took to Twitter earlier this morning and gushed about the glossy May issue.
“Guys I am completely unwell looking at Gigi’s new harpers cover and story,” Bella wrote on Twitter today after checking out the feature. “I mean I am starstruck. And what the kids call it these days.. I am SHOOK!!!!!!!!!”
She added later on, “At dinner in tears. I mean I am so proud. There is nothing like seeing your sister smile like that. Nothing. @GigiHadid.”
Take a look at Gigi‘s cover and interview on JustJared.com now!
Gigi is also pictured returning to her apartment after a photoshoot in NYC on Tuesday (April 10).
