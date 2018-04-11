Bella Hadid Partied It Up With Dior in Japan

Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 5:21 pm

Bella Hadid ups her fashion game with a sheer bandeau inside the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Party at 1 OAK in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday (April 10).

The 21-year-old model partied it up at the launch event with makeup artist Peter Philips, actor Hiroomi Tosaka and many more.

The following night, Bella wore a light pink ensemble for Dior’s The Art of Color Press Preview event.

Models Ahn Ah-Reum, Justine Cullen, and Sunmi and actress Kiko Mizuhara were also seen at the party.

