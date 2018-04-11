Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 9:37 am

Brad Pitt Steps Out Solo for Dodgers Game Against Oakland Athletics!

Brad Pitt is all smiles as he attends The Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (April 10) in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actor seemed to be in great spirits watching the Los Angeles Dodgers game at home to the Oakland Athletics. The Dodgers won over the Athletics, 4-0.

Brad played the Oakland A’s famous general manager Billy Beane in his 2011 hit film Moneyball. He was nominated for Best Actor for the role at the 2012 Oscars but lost to Jean Dujardin in The Artist.

Brad was last spotted making an official appearance at the Gersh Oscar Party honoring their 2018 nominees back in March.
Getty
