BTS Premiere Episode 4 of 'BTS: Burn The Stage' YouTube Red Documentary - Watch!

BTS are back with another episode of BTS: Burn The Stage!

The South Korean boy band premiered the fourth episode of their documentary on their official YouTube channel at midnight in Korea (8 AM PST) on Wednesday (April 11).

Here’s a summary of the latest episode: following their wild and invigorating performance in Chile in Episode 3, BTS now face a new weight of expectations. The latest episode reveals behind-the-scenes footage of BTS members practicing passionately to improve their stage performance, hoping to wrap up their South America tour with a big bang. Tensions boil up during these practice sessions, as we see V and Jin get into a heated argument about each other’s performance. With so much on the line, how can BTS come together and reconcile their conflicts before it’s too late?

Watch a preview of the episode, which is available in full on YouTube Red, below!