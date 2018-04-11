Carrie Underwood's 'Cry Pretty' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Carrie Underwood is back with brand new music – she just released her brand new song “Cry Pretty.”

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!” Carrie wrote in a letter to her fans this week.

In addition, Carrie will perform the song live on Sunday (April 15) at the ACM Awards! This will be Carrie‘s first public appearance since injuring her face.

Be sure to buy the song on iTunes.

