Chris Pratt is Convinced He's Staying in a Haunted NYC Hotel!

Chris Pratt flashes a smile as he leaves his hotel on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor kept things cool in a black tracksuit, sunglasses, and a baseball hat as he stepped out for the night.

The night before, Chris took to Instagram to talk about his haunted his hotel room after he saw his lamp moving on its own!

“So… I think I’m stayin in a haunted hotel room! Super cool. I think this lamp is moving. But also. I think maybe I’m just trippin. You be the judge. Is this lamp messin with me? Am I messin with you? Why everybody gotta be messin with everybody when we got ghosts running around willy nilly? Don’t seem right. #newyork,” Chris captioned below video.