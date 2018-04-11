Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 9:53 pm

Chris Pratt is Convinced He's Staying in a Haunted NYC Hotel!

Chris Pratt is Convinced He's Staying in a Haunted NYC Hotel!

Chris Pratt flashes a smile as he leaves his hotel on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor kept things cool in a black tracksuit, sunglasses, and a baseball hat as he stepped out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

The night before, Chris took to Instagram to talk about his haunted his hotel room after he saw his lamp moving on its own!

“So… I think I’m stayin in a haunted hotel room! Super cool. I think this lamp is moving. But also. I think maybe I’m just trippin. You be the judge. Is this lamp messin with me? Am I messin with you? Why everybody gotta be messin with everybody when we got ghosts running around willy nilly? Don’t seem right. #newyork,” Chris captioned below video.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 01
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 02
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 03
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 04
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 05
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 06
chris pratt is convinced hes staying in haunted nyc hotel 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Pratt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr