Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 11:50 am

Cindy Crawford Gets Spring Ready at Sarah Flint Spring Footwear Collection Celebration!

Cindy Crawford Gets Spring Ready at Sarah Flint Spring Footwear Collection Celebration!

Cindy Crawford keeps it chic and casual while attending Sarah Flint’s Spring Footwear Collection Celebration held at a private residence on Tuesday (April 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 52-year-old supermodel helped was joined at the event by Maria Menounos, Jennifer Meyer, Lisa Rinna, stylist Jen Rade and Sarah Flint herself.

Cindy hosted the invitation-only Shopping Salon for Sarah as she’s been an investor and mentor to Sarah Flint since November 2017.

Styles included the Sarah Flint Emma pumps and slingbacks, a celebrity favorite, Sarah’s personal favorite, the Buggy, as well as a wide range of flats, sandals, and espadrilles, perfect for the impending summer season.


@SarahFlint_NYC in LA! Getting spring ready 👠…

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 01
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 02
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 03
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 04
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 05
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 06
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 07
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 08
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 09
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 10
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 11
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 12
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 13
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 14
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 15
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 16
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 17
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 18
cindy crawford gets spring ready at sarah flint spring footwear collection celebration 19

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Jen Rade, Jennifer Meyer, Lisa Rinna, Maria Menounos

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr