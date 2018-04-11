Cindy Crawford Gets Spring Ready at Sarah Flint Spring Footwear Collection Celebration!

Cindy Crawford keeps it chic and casual while attending Sarah Flint’s Spring Footwear Collection Celebration held at a private residence on Tuesday (April 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 52-year-old supermodel helped was joined at the event by Maria Menounos, Jennifer Meyer, Lisa Rinna, stylist Jen Rade and Sarah Flint herself.

Cindy hosted the invitation-only Shopping Salon for Sarah as she’s been an investor and mentor to Sarah Flint since November 2017.

Styles included the Sarah Flint Emma pumps and slingbacks, a celebrity favorite, Sarah’s personal favorite, the Buggy, as well as a wide range of flats, sandals, and espadrilles, perfect for the impending summer season.