Wed, 11 April 2018 at 7:48 pm

Denzel Washington & Austin Butler Attend 'Ice Man Cometh' Photo Call

Denzel Washington & Austin Butler Attend 'Ice Man Cometh' Photo Call

Denzel Washington suits up for the photo call for their play The Ice Man Cometh held at Delmonico’s on Wednesday (April 11) in New York City.

The 63-year-old Academy and Tony award winning actor was joined by his young co-star Austin Butler.

Austin is making his Broadway debut in the play where he takes on the role of Don Parritt.

Here’s a synopsis for the play: Set in the summer of 1912 at Harry Hope’s saloon on New York’s lower west side, this is [Eugene] O’Neill‘s classic story of a freespending, boisterous salesman who compels his fellow barflies to confront their pipe dreams.

The Ice Man Cometh is currently in previews and will officially open on April 26 for 14 weeks only!
