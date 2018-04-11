Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 9:59 am

Did the Kardashians Have Concerns Over Tristan Thompson?

Did the Kardashians Have Concerns Over Tristan Thompson?

After footage of Tristan Thompson seemingly cheating on Khloe Kardashian emerged, sources have been coming forward commenting on their relationship.

Now, one source is coming forward about what the Kardashians thought about Khloe and Tristan‘s relationship at the beginning.

“When Khloé first started dating Tristan, her family questioned if it was a good idea. There were several concerns, including that he is another basketball player and also that his ex was pregnant,” a source told People. “It took a while for the family to accept Tristan. They were worried that Khloé would end up heartbroken.”

“Being on the road as an athlete, you face many temptations. But Tristan always assured Khloé’s family that he was totally committed to Khloé. Khloé thinks the world of Tristan,” the source added. “They are heartbroken for Khloé.”
