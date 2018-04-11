Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 8:09 pm

Donnie Yen Is Joining the Cast of Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan'!

Mulan is adding Donnie Yen to the cast!

The 54-year-old Hong Kong actor and martial artist is set to appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action Mulan, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday (April 11).

Donnie joins 30-year-old Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, who is playing the title character. She was found after a worldwide search that ended last November.

Donnie recently starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The movie will be a live-action film based on the original, which is about a young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a warrior in order to save her father.

Niki Caro is directing the movie, which is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.
Photos: Getty Images
