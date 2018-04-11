Drake Might Rap About 'Fortnite' if Game Developers Make a 'Hotline Bling' Emote!

Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 10:32 pm

Drake makes his way out of Nobu Berkley on Wednesday (April 11) in London, England.

The 31-year-old “God’s Plan” star kept it casual in a blue jacket and black Adidas pants.

British singer Raye was also seen exiting the restaurant. It’s not yet known if the two had dinner together.

Drake recently logged on to play Fortnite again with Twitch star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

The two discussed Drake‘s upcoming album while playing, and Drake said he might even drop in some lyrics about Fortnite on the new album if game developers make an emote, an in-game dance, based on his “Hotline Bling” moves. Make it happen, Epic Games!

Watch him explain!
