Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 3:21 pm

Dwayne Johnson & 'Rampage' Cast Hit London for Big Premiere!

Dwayne Johnson & 'Rampage' Cast Hit London for Big Premiere!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the European premiere of his anticipated film Rampage held at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday (April 11) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris and Malin Akerman.

Also in attendance to show her support was Tallia Storm.

Rampage officially hit theaters in the UK today (April 11) and is set to arrive stateside on Friday (April 13)!

FYI: Naomie is wearing a Gucci ensemble, Jimmy Choo shoes and Cartier jewelry. Malin is wearing earrings by Melinda Maria and rings by EF Collection and Sara Weinstock.
Just Jared on Facebook
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 01
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 02
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 03
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 04
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 05
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 06
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 07
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 08
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 09
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 10
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 11
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 12
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 13
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 14
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 15
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 16
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 17
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 18
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 19
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 20
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 21
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 22
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 23
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 24
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 25
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 26
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 27
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 28
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 29
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 30
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 31
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 32
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 33
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 34
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 35
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 36
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 37
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 38
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 39
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 40
dwayne johnson rampage cast hit london for big premiere 41

Credit: Lia Toby, JRP; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Naomie Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr