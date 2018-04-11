Dwayne Johnson & 'Rampage' Cast Hit London for Big Premiere!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the European premiere of his anticipated film Rampage held at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday (April 11) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris and Malin Akerman.

Also in attendance to show her support was Tallia Storm.

Rampage officially hit theaters in the UK today (April 11) and is set to arrive stateside on Friday (April 13)!

FYI: Naomie is wearing a Gucci ensemble, Jimmy Choo shoes and Cartier jewelry. Malin is wearing earrings by Melinda Maria and rings by EF Collection and Sara Weinstock.