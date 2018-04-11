Edgar Ramirez & Dan Stevens Step Out for Dinner Hosted by Gary Oldman!

Edgar Ramirez buddies up to Gary Oldman as they attend a dinner party hosted by Gary and designer Paul Smith on Tuesday night (April 10) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old American Crime Story actor looked handsome in gold wire-framed glasses and a navy plaid bomber while the 60-year-old Oscar-winning actor went dapper in a purple suit for the dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Edgar Ramirez

Other stars at the event included Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens and wife Susie Hariet along with Keegan-Michael Key and girlfriend Elisa Pugliese.

Gary was reunited at the event by fellow Oscar winner Sam Rockwell.

10+ pictures inside of the stars attending the dinner…