Emily Ratajkowski Says New Hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard 'Didn't Have a Ring' When He Proposed

Emily Ratajkowski hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (April 10) and talked all about getting engaged to her now husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who didn’t have a ring at all.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah,” the 26-year-old model-actress told Jimmy. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Emily revealed that she and Sebastian, 31, opted for something a bit out of the ordinary choosing wedding bands.

“We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch,” Emily said about carving out their rings in China Town. “They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it. And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?”

Emily and Jimmy also battle it out against fellow guest Jon Hamm and The Roots‘ Tarik Trotter in a game of charades – Watch after the cut!



Emily Ratajkowski and Her Husband Smelted Their Own Wedding Rings

Click inside to watch the rest of Emily Ratajkowski’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Charades with Jon Hamm and Emily Ratajkowski