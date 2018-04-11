Emily Ratajkowski Says New Hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard 'Didn't Have a Ring' When He Proposed

Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 1:45 pm

Emily Ratajkowski hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (April 10) and talked all about getting engaged to her now husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who didn’t have a ring at all.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah,” the 26-year-old model-actress told Jimmy. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Emily revealed that she and Sebastian, 31, opted for something a bit out of the ordinary choosing wedding bands.

“We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch,” Emily said about carving out their rings in China Town. “They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it. And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?”

Emily and Jimmy also battle it out against fellow guest Jon Hamm and The RootsTarik Trotter in a game of charades


Photos: NBC
