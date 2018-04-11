Eva Longoria Talks Her First Pregnancy on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 'Everything's Uncomfortable'

Eva Longoria stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (April 10) and dished all about her pregnancy and becoming a mom for the first time.

“Yup, all I talk about nowadays is baby stuff,” the 43-year-old actress, who is about two months away from having her first child with businessman Jose Baston, expressed.

“Everything’s uncomfortable,” Eva admitted. “Everything gets bigger. It’s not just your belly, like, I’ve never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs… they’re in the way of everything. It’s hard.”

Eva also talked about the potential of a Desperate Housewives reboot.

“It’s always coming up in interviews, but no, nobody from ABC has brought it up. We were on for a decade, and we did 24 episodes a year,” Eva said, noting that she and former Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman are still “very good friends.”



Eva Longoria on Pregnancy, Delivery Plans & Desperate Housewives Reboot