Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 4:12 pm

Evan Peters Leads a Heist in 'American Animals' Trailer - Watch Now!

Evan Peters Leads a Heist in 'American Animals' Trailer - Watch Now!

Evan Peters leads an amateur heist of a rare books library in the brand-new trailer for his upcoming film American Animals!

In the extraordinary and thrilling true story, the 31-year-old American Horror Story actor plays one of four friends living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history.

However, as the daring theft unfolds through each of their perspectives, each of them start to question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives is simply a misguided attempt at achieving the American Dream.

American Animals is directed by Bart Layton and also stars Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, and Udo Kier.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss it when it hits theaters on June 1!


American Animals (2018) | Official US Trailer HD
