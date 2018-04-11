Evan Peters Leads a Heist in 'American Animals' Trailer - Watch Now!

Evan Peters leads an amateur heist of a rare books library in the brand-new trailer for his upcoming film American Animals!

In the extraordinary and thrilling true story, the 31-year-old American Horror Story actor plays one of four friends living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history.

However, as the daring theft unfolds through each of their perspectives, each of them start to question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives is simply a misguided attempt at achieving the American Dream.

American Animals is directed by Bart Layton and also stars Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, and Udo Kier.

