George Clooney Courted Amal by Pretending to Be His Dog!

George Clooney first won over his wife Amal Clooney‘s heart in an unusual way – by sending her emails as his dog!

The 40-year-old international human rights lawyer donned a floral skirt while heading to work on Wednesday (April 11) in New York City.

The duo first met at one of George‘s parties at his home on Lake Como, Italy, in 2013.

According to the writer of Amal‘s Vogue cover story, she is a “big emailer,” and their initial correspondence included “repeated notes in the voice of his dog Einstein, who claimed to be trapped in various places and in need of legal rescue.”

Too funny!

Also pictured: Amal rocking a black suit while stepping out on Tuesday.