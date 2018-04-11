Gigi Hadid Gets Real About Wanting Her Butt Back

Gigi Hadid is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s May 2018 issue, where she was interviewed by Blake Lively.

Here’s what the 22-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On dealing with social media trolls: “Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt. Nowadays, people are quick to say, “I used to love Gigi’s body, and now she just gave in.” But I’m not skinny because I gave in to the industry. When I had a more athletic figure, I was proud of my body because I was an amazing volleyball player and horseback rider. But after discovering that I have Hashimoto’s [an autoimmune disease], I needed to eat healthy and work out. It was weird as a teenager, dealing with this when all of my friends could eat McDonald’s and it wouldn’t affect them.”

On her body: “If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now. Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: “Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?””

On the advice her mother gave her when she started modeling: “She always said that with any photographer, no matter who it is, you can speak up if you’re uncomfortable. And I’ve done that. Obviously, when I was younger, there were times where, you know, things happen quickly on the set. Someone will all of a sudden say, “Oh, you wouldn’t mind…” It’s about learning your power and knowing when to protect yourself.”

For more from Gigi, visit HarpersBazaar.com.

FYI: Gigi is wearing Versace on the cover.