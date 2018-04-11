Top Stories
Glenn Close is Already Getting Oscar Buzz for 'The Wife' - Watch the Trailer!

The trailer for Glenn Close‘s new movie The Wife was just released – and people are already raving about her performance!

The 71-year-old actress stars plays “Joan Castleman, the supportive and tolerant wife of Joe (Jonathan Pryce). For years, she’s helped to nurture his literary career, forgiving his affairs and ready to attend when he wins the Nobel Prize,” Empire reports.

Christian Slater, Glenn‘s daughter Annie Starke, and Max Irons also star in the film.

The Wife hits theaters on August 3.

Watch the trailer!

The Wife – Trailer
