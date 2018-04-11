Harry Styles Honors Manchester Bombing Victims During Concert

Harry Styles is paying tribute to the victims of the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester last May.

During his concert on Monday (April 9) at the Manchester Arena, the 24-year-old singer honored the victims of the explosion that left 22 dead and many more injured.

“I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room,” Harry said during the show. “The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester.”



Harry went on to cover Ariana‘s “Just a Little Bit of My Heart,” which he co-wrote.

Harry will be wrapping up the Harry Styles: Live on Tour in July.