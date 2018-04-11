Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 11:30 pm

Harry Styles Honors Manchester Bombing Victims During Concert

Harry Styles Honors Manchester Bombing Victims During Concert

Harry Styles is paying tribute to the victims of the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester last May.

During his concert on Monday (April 9) at the Manchester Arena, the 24-year-old singer honored the victims of the explosion that left 22 dead and many more injured.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles

“I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room,” Harry said during the show. “The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester.”

Harry went on to cover Ariana‘s “Just a Little Bit of My Heart,” which he co-wrote.

Harry will be wrapping up the Harry Styles: Live on Tour in July.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr