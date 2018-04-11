Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Bundle Up for Dinner in NYC

Hilary Duff stays close to boyfriend Matthew Koma as they leave Russ & Daughters restaurant on Tuesday night (April 10) in New York City.

The he 30-year-old Younger actress and her 30-year-old rocker boyfriend bundled up in black winter coats with fur-lined hoods as they headed back to their hotel after their dinner date.

Over the weekend, Hilary was back in Los Angeles to celebrate her son Luca‘s 6th birthday.

Hilary even took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of the birthday boy!

