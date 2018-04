Hilary Swank Says She Gets Mistaken For Jennifer Garner - Watch Now!

Hilary Swank has a Jennifer Garner lookalike problem!

The 43-year-old actress made an appearance on Conan on Tuesday night (April 10).

During her appearance, Hilary spoke about being mistaken for Jennifer.

“People get angry at me because they think I’m just trying not to sign an autograph or take a picture. They’ll be like ‘oh God, I’m such a big fan, I loved you in Alias,’” she amusingly revealed.

“They actually said don’t be a b–h. I didn’t want to give her a bad name, so I took a photo with them.”

Watch below!