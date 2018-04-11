Issa Rae States the Simple Reason She Keeps Her Private Life Private

Issa Rae was given the honor of being named one of Marie Claire’s 2018 Fresh Faces for the May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 19!

Yara Shahidi, Riley Keough, Sophie Turner, and Katherine Langford were also honored.

Here’s what Insecure star had to share with the mag…

On which Friends character she would be: “I would never peg myself as a Rachel. Definitely more of a Phoebe. Maybe with Monica neuroses.”

On keeping her private life private: “I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with.”

On her gratitude for what her success has enabled her to do: “I’m happy and grateful to be in a position where I can want to see something and then support the people who are telling stories I want to see.”

For more from Issa, visit MarieClaire.com.

FYI: Issa is wearing Céline.