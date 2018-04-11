Jackson Penn Debuts Music Video for 'Streetlights on Mars' - Watch Now!

Jackson Penn just debuted the music video for “Streetlights on Mars”!

The songwriter-producer debuted the video for the song, which he first shared last year, on Tuesday (April 10). The video also features his actual wife, Olivia!

The video is also a trailer for his project The Autobiography of Jackson Penn.

“The disorientation of falling in love in a city like Los Angeles is a lot like finding yourself dazed, in someone else’s car, in a Wienerschnitzel drive-thru wearing Gucci you didn’t buy…for the night. In those moments, it’s easy to forget where we came from, or where we’re going,” he told Fader.

Watch the music video below!