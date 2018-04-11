Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 5:00 am

Jason Momoa Checks Out Rock n Roll Holy Land in WeHo

Jason Momoa Checks Out Rock n Roll Holy Land in WeHo

Jason Momoa buddies up with a pal as they check out the Rock n Roll Holy Land on Tuesday night (April 10) at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old Aquaman stud showed off his super buff biceps in a white Black Sabbath T-shirt as he checked out the exhibit honoring some off the biggest names in rock n roll.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa

Also checking out the exhibit was KISS frontman Gene Simmons.

Gene and the rest of his band members donated a ton of memorabilia for fans to check out at the exhibit – including one of their old tour buses!
Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 01
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 02
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 03
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 04
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 05
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 06
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 07
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 08
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 09
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 10
jason momoa checks out rock n roll holy land in weho 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gene Simmons, Jason Momoa, Kiss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr