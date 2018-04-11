Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Jennifer Garner Goes Glam for Afternoon Meeting in NYC!

Jennifer Garner Goes Glam for Afternoon Meeting in NYC!

Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she makes her way out of her hotel on Wednesday afternoon (April 11) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress looked super stylish in a black trench coat, gray sweater covered in black polka dots, capris, and heels as she headed to an afternoon meeting.

Earlier this month, Jen and her kids jetted off to Hawaii to spend Easter with ex Ben Affleck as he films his new movie there.

ICYMI, an Oscar winning actress recently revealed she gets mistaken for Jen all the time!
