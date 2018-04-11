Joe Jonas To Voice the Kraken in 'Hotel Transylvania 3'

Joe Jonas joins his younger brother Nick for a walk around in New York City on Tuesday (April 10).

The two brothers looked to be heading home from a workout class together.

Joe actually just revealed his secret role in the upcoming movie, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation to fans.

In the flick, Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel.

Joe will star, and sing, as the Kraken, during the cruise.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is out in theaters on July 13th!