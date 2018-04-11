Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 4:39 pm

Joe Jonas To Voice the Kraken in 'Hotel Transylvania 3'

Joe Jonas To Voice the Kraken in 'Hotel Transylvania 3'

Joe Jonas joins his younger brother Nick for a walk around in New York City on Tuesday (April 10).

The two brothers looked to be heading home from a workout class together.

Joe actually just revealed his secret role in the upcoming movie, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation to fans.

In the flick, Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel.

Joe will star, and sing, as the Kraken, during the cruise.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is out in theaters on July 13th!

This summer, I’ll be Kraken you up in #HotelT3!

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nick joe jonas workout nyc hotel role revealed 01
nick joe jonas workout nyc hotel role revealed 02
nick joe jonas workout nyc hotel role revealed 03
nick joe jonas workout nyc hotel role revealed 04
nick joe jonas workout nyc hotel role revealed 05

Photos: BackGridUSA
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr