John Krasinki Teams Up With 'A Quiet Place' Producers for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Life On Mars'!

John Krasinski‘s found a new project with a familiar team!

The 38-year-old actor and director is teaming up again with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, the producers of A Quiet Place, for a new sci-fi thriller called Life On Mars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John is not attached as a star yet, nor is he expected to star in the movie.

The project is based on a short story by graphic novelist Cecil Castellucci, called “We Have Always Lived on Mars.”

The story revolves around a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. One day, the woman finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.